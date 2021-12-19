Most campuses of the Tehachapi Unified School District continue to show increased enrollment compared to the same time last year.
According to data released by the district on Dec. 16, total enrollment in Week 17 was 4,169 compared to 3,943 the same week last year — that’s 226 more students.
Enrollment in Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy was down, however. Last year 632 students were enrolled in TILA during Week 17, but this year enrollment was 200.
Total enrollment by campus as of Week 17 was:
• Cummings Valley Elementary, 621
• Golden Hills Elementary, 686
• Tompkins Elementary, 636
• Jacobsen Middle School, 950
• Tehachapi High School, 1256
• Monroe High School, 20
