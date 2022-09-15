Thirty employees of Tehachapi Unified School District were recognized for their years of service during the Sept. 13 school board meeting.
Although not all were present, those recognized for their service were:
• 30 or more years: Sandy Ransom and Alex Robb, both certificated staff.
• 25 or more years: Certificated — David Crowe, Leslie Damian, Lori King, Amy Lang and Stacie Williams; Classified — Janet Liebengood and Kathleen Thompson; Management — Traci Minjares.
• 20 or more years: Certificated — Patricia Pinckard; Classified — Patricia Barba and Leaha Ward.
• 15 or more years: Certificated — Ellen Brockelsby, Daniel Moon and Eileen Pryor; Classified — Barbara Adams, Janet Campbell, Nancy Fjeld, Leticia Meza and Suzie Onufrak; Management — Denise Berry, Jennifer Butler and Kirk Gilbert.
• 10 or more years: Certificated — Lupe Cowan and Kathryn Mackie; Classified — Ellen Anderson, Diana Buttcane and Alicia Calvillo.
Teacher hiring
The board also ratified reports showing personnel changes within the district since last month’s meeting. As of Sept. 13, Roxane Romero, chief administrator of personnel services, said only two teacher positions remain unfilled.
The district began hiring teachers for the current school year in April, filling vacancies it was expecting. But a larger than expected number of resignations and retirements occurred, continuing through the summer.
“We are still searching for two vacant positions, and substitutes are being used until we are able to find someone to fill them that holds the appropriate credential or permit,” Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said in an email on Sept. 1.
The state Commission on Teacher Credentialing allows emergency 30-day substitute permits. The superintendent said substitutes with those permits are only allowed to be in the classroom for 30 days. The district has been paying a premium rate to help keep substitutes and has 67 active substitute teachers.
A recent survey by EdSource, an education news organization headquartered in Oakland, showed that nearly all school districts in California have had teacher turnover. And the shortage of teachers is even more extreme in other areas of the country.
Since February, six certificated staff have retired from the district. Another 26 resigned, six left due to expiration of employment contracts and at least four declined positions after previously being hired. The resignations included about 20 received during the summer.
Certificated staff include teachers, administrators and other professionals who require certification. Classified employees include classroom aides, clerical, food service, grounds and transportation staff. There has been a great deal of turnover among classified staff, as well.
Currently, Larson-Everson said, the district has 264 certificated employees and 412 classified employees.
The district posts job openings at edjoin.org (bit.ly/3RLcfzl). As of Sept. 15, 20 positions — including 15 openings for substitute teachers and three openings for special education teachers — were posted.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
