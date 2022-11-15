After School Satan Club graphic.jpg

A portion of a flyer promoting the After School Satan Club planning after-school meetings at Tehachapi’s Golden Hills Elementary School.

 Via Facebook from flyer created by After School Satan Club

In a letter to parents dated Nov. 15, Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said the district has approved use of the cafeteria at Golden Hills Elementary School by an organization called the After School Satan Club.

The superintendent noted that the district has long allowed varied community groups, including religious groups, to use publicly-funded school facilities outside the school day.