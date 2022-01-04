Free at-home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests provided by the state will be available for families of Tehachapi Unified School District on Jan. 5.
The test kits are part of 390,000 tests received by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools and passed on to school districts so that two can be provided to each student.
TUSD Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said in an announcement on the district's website that there is no mandate for students to take the test.
"The use of the take-home antigen tests is strictly voluntary," she said. However, if children test positive, parents are asked to keep them at home and contact their doctor and school right away.
In Tehachapi, test kits will be available for TUSD students via drive-thru pick up at 126 S. Snyder Ave. (adjacent to Cerro Coso campus, corner of Tehachapi Boulevard and Snyder Avenue) from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
