"Low participation" was cited as the reason for the cancellation of the 2023 Brews on the Mountain beer and wine festival previously scheduled for Sept. 16.
In a press release and social media announcements Monday, the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District said it was disappointed to cancel the third annual event.
"The decision to cancel was made in response to low participation numbers and as a commitment to honoring and respecting our valued sponsors, vendors and bands," the notice read.
Proceeds from the event were intended to help support the district's youth programs.
"We want to assure you that this decision was not taken lightly," the notice continued. "We are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Tehachapi through events and programs that resonate with the community's interests. We would like to express gratitude to all our sponsors, vendors, bands and supporters for their understanding."
As early as Friday, people trying to buy tickets online said in social media posts that they received a message that the event was canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.