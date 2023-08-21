The Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors approved a $1.9 million budget at its Aug. 15 meeting, according to District Manager Corey Torres.
About $1.2 million to support the district comes from property tax with the remainder largely from program revenues and donations.
The largest program revenue — and expense — is for youth programs at about $415,544, followed by events with $55,725 in revenue and adult programs with $49,600 in revenue.
The district maintains parks, the Dye Natatorium swimming pool, Ollie Mountain Sports Park and West Park Activity Center and operates a robust recreational program.
In June, the district extended its contract with Torres by 4 years to June 2027 and gave him a 5% salary increase. He said the approved budget includes a 5% cost-of-living allowance for all district staff.
The district’s next big project, planned for sometime in the next year, will be replace restrooms at Philip Marx Central Park, in cooperation with the city of Tehachapi, Torres said.
Several annual events are sponsored by the district including the Brews on the Mountain Beer & Wine Festival set for 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at West Park.
Torres said the event is a fundraiser that helps support the district’s youth programs.
Live music plus beer and wine tasting from over 10 different vendors will be featured. The event is for those 21 and older only. Food and event merchandise will be offered for sale.
VIP tickets for the event are $75, general admission is $50 and a designated driver wristband is offered for $15. Tickets may be purchased online at tvrpd.org.
The district’s board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is set for Sept.19. Agendas are published online at tvrpd.org.
