Tehachapi Valley Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Oldtimers’ Reunion Aug. 7, according to a news release from the organization.
The event is being planned by the members of the Reunion Committee, along with Ashley Krempien, recreation manager for TVRPD.
An important task of the coming event is to make any necessary address changes or additions of new “oldtimers” to the invitation list, according to the release.
Any updates or changes should be directed to oldtimers@bak.rr.com or by calling the TVRPD at 661-822-3228.
Anyone who has lived in Tehachapi for 40 years, lived here 40 years ago or born in Tehachapi at least 40 years ago, qualifies as an oldtimer. So, anyone who lived in Tehachapi during 1982 is eligible, whether they lived here and moved away or lived here continuously since then.
Oldtimers’ lunches are free if they RSVP by July 21. Guests are always welcome but will need to pay a $15 fee to cover the cost of lunch.
Those on the invite list should be receiving invitations soon, the release added.
RSVPs are requested.
For more information, contact Krempien at A.krempien@tvrpd.org.
