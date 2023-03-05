Pool - lifeguard training 2022.jpg

Instructor Ashlee Winslow, right, with participants in lifeguard training last year, prior to the 2022 opening of the Dye Natatorium for the season.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News / File

It's a perennial problem and this year is no exception. Finding qualified lifeguards to staff the Dye Natatorium is a challenge.

Located at 400-B S. Snyder Ave., adjacent to Jacobsen Middle School, the facility operated by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District offers a heated, 25-yard six-lane swimming pool and includes showers, changing rooms and restrooms.