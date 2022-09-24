It may be only at election time that many people realize they are represented on boards governing a community college district and many public school functions.
This Nov. 8, seats representing Tehachapi and other areas will be on the ballot for the Kern County Board of Education and the Board of Trustees of the Kern Community College District.
County Board of Education
The county Board of Education oversees many functions of school administration throughout the county, making major policy decisions in the areas of budgeting, property acquisition and development. Pupils expelled by a local school district may appeal the expulsion to the county board of education. The board also reviews inter-district transfer appeals.
Seat #7 on the board represents an area that includes Tehachapi Unified School District as well as Caliente Union, El Tejon Unified, Mojave Unified, Muroc Joint Unified, Southern Kern Unified, South Fork Union and Sierra Sands Unified school districts.
Two candidates will be on the ballot — Lori Cisneros of Tehachapi and Ernie Bell of Ridgecrest. Bell is the appointed incumbent.
Community college district
The Kern Community College District serves an area of approximately 24,800 square miles in parts of Kern, Tulare, Inyo, Mono and San Bernardino counties with three colleges. These are Bakersfield College, Cerro Coso Community Community College (headquartered in Ridgecrest with a campus in Tehachapi) and Porterville College.
Seat #2 on the board covers the largest geographic area and includes Tehachapi as well as the communities of Big Pine, Bishop, Boron, California City, Inyokern, Lake Isabella and other Kern River Valley communities, Lone Pine, Mammoth Lakes, Ridgecrest and Rosamond.
Two candidates will be on the ballot — Christina Scrivner of Tehachapi and Jennifer Slayton of Ridgecrest. The incumbent, Jack Connell, did not file for reelection.
Candidates for the two boards are introduced this week based on their response to a questionnaire. Some responses were edited to meet space constraints.
Ernie Bell, KC BOE, Seat #7
A lifelong resident of Ridgecrest, 62-year-old Bell retired from his position as Superintendent of Sierra Sands Unified School District in 2019. He attended Ridgecrest schools as a child and went on to have a 35-year career there, serving as a teacher, coach, principal and assistant superintendent of human resources before being hired for the top job in 2014.
He is a graduate of the University of California, Davis, and California State University, Bakersfield.
Bell said his interest in the county Board of Education stems from his involvement with the county schools office during his educational career. He was always interested in the board’s activities and when he learned of a vacancy, he applied and was appointed.
While working for Sierra Sands he participated with the school board there in a masters in governance program offered by the California School Boards Association. He said it was a great experience that helped him better understand the role of boards. And since his appointment to the county board he has continued to learn about the important role the board has in supporting activities at the county’s 48 school districts.
He hopes he will be elected to continue on the board and pledges to listen to parents.
“I am a very conservative person,” Bell said. “One of the things I do is listen to parents. Everybody in Ridgecrest knows me and calls me all the time. I call a spade a spade and if I don’t know the answer, I will do the research to find out.”
Lori Cisneros, KC BOE, Seat #7
A lifelong resident of Kern County, Cisneros is 49 years old and lives in Tehachapi’s Alpine Forest community. Currently she is a self-employed teacher. Her previous work experience includes teaching at Valley Oaks Charter School.
“I am not a politician,” Cisneros said. “I am a mother, a farmer, an educator and a parent advocate.” Her 20 years experience working in education includes teaching in public, private and charter school settings. She has a master's degree in education and a California multiple subject credential.
“I believe local representation on the county Board of Education is important because, as a board member, it will be my job to represent the parents and concerned people in the community,” Cisneros said.
She said she believes she is the most qualified person for the job. She is also critical of the state of education.
“The low test scores and illiteracy across grade levels are unacceptable. The plans the board has implemented over the years are not working. There needs to be change,” she said. “School safety should become our top priority. There are no excuses for not having the safest and highest performing schools in our nation.”
Cisneros said she was put on unpaid leave last year after invoking a religious exemption to not participate in weekly COVID testing or get the vaccine.
“After nearly a year of meetings and mediations I was fired from my position of teaching,” she said. She said she was pressured to comply with mandates that she could not agree with because of her deeply held religious beliefs.
“It is in my heart to put the same drive and determination I had in trying to save my job into protecting the children and doing everything in my power to bring a positive change in our school system,” she said.
Christina Scrivner, KCCD board, Seat #2
A Tehachapi resident since 2011, Scrivener is 41 years old and has lived within Kern County and the college district for 35 years. She has worked in in marketing and philanthropy and started a business, Scrivner Solutions, in 2022 to support clients in outreach and community engagement.
She was first appointed to a seat on the Tehachapi City Council in March 2020 and with no challengers for the seat was recently elected to a new four-year term.
Scrivener noted that the college district’s Area 2 is larger geographically than all the other seats combined.
“It is vital to have local representation, with a deep understanding of the needs and opportunities,” she said. Noting that she has lived and worked in Area 2 for many years, Scrivner said she knows the leaders and has a successful track record of results in building community.
“I have a demonstrable history of building unity around mission,” she said. “My work with countywide medical nonprofit Houchin Blood Bank and my experience successfully raising millions of dollars to elevate care at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley are just a few of the endeavors that I set out to champion and was successful.
“I have a strong faith and value system that guides my leadership, but have always been a unifier,” she added. “I know that I will be one of seven to govern the KCCD. My record of finding alignment around shared goals is what the students and future leaders are counting on in a board member.”
Jennifer Slayton, KCCD board, Seat #2
A Ridgecrest resident, Slayton is 45 years old. With the exception of time away to pursue her college degrees and the first three years of her career she has lived within the college district her entire life. She has worked for 17 years in education administration and has a master’s degree in economics.
Her governance experience includes serving on several local governing and advisory bodies in appointed positions including the KCCD Measure G Oversight Committee for five years, First 5 Kern Technical Advisory Committee for seven years, Kern County’s Local Childcare Planning Council for 10 years, and Kern Health Systems Public Policy/Community Advisory Committee for 15 years.
“For the past 17 years I’ve been advocating for increased programs and services for our outlying communities,” Slayton said. “Time and again, I see that our students and community members outside of Bakersfield have less access to the essential education and training programs provided by our community college system than their peers in the city.”
Slayton said economic opportunities within Area 2 also depend upon KCCD board decisions.
“Having real representation is more important than ever right now because the KCCD is leading the county’s Community Economic Resilience Fund planning, a process which our rural communities stand to gain — or lose — the most from,” she said. “To make sure that our local area does not miss out on this opportunity we must elect a Trustee who truly understands this process and the issues facing our local communities. We must elect someone who is willing, and knows how, to fight to have our voices included in this process so that we can ensure that the economic investment that happens as a result truly addresses the needs of our communities.”
She said she is the right candidate and will “be a real voice fighting for our outlying areas to have the representation and resources that we need.”
