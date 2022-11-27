Edward Duggan and Cheryl Casdorph were reappointed as directors of the Tehachapi Resource Conservation District at the Nov. 8 meeting of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
Updated: November 28, 2022 @ 7:31 am
Other board members are President Julia Barraclough and Jon Hammond, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in August. A fifth position remains vacant with the term of Jeannine Giuffre Giuffre ending this month and apparently no appointment made to replace her.
California RCDs implement projects on public and private lands. They also educate landowners and the public about resource conservation. The Tehachapi RCD, originally called the Tehachapi Soil Conservation District, was formed in 1947. The district’s 1961 watershed planning project led to formation of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District in 1965.
The district board typically meets at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Agendas and other information about the district are online at tehachapircd.org.
— Claudia Elliott
