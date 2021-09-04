Cyclists will have an opportunity to ride together and enjoy a choice of routes through the Tehachapi area on Saturday, Sept. 25, with the T-Town Ride sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.
Recreation Manager Ashley Krempien said it won’t be the GranFondo, but she hopes cyclists will enjoy the new event. And spectators may want to gather for the mass start at 7 a.m. The ride begins (and ends) along Tehachapi Boulevard between Mountain View and Mulberry (TK Pizza and Pasta).
Tehachapi’s award-winning GranFondo cycling event won’t be held this again year due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, but the T-Town Ride offers a choice of an 18- or 40-mile ride with routes through the city, Golden Hills, Alpine Forest Park, Stallion Springs and Cummings Valley.
Riders can pick up informational packets from 4 to 7 p.m. the previous day at TK Pizza and Pasta, 640 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi.
A free Bike Rodeo will be held at the same location from 5 to 7 p.m. during packet pick-up time with youngsters invited to bring their bikes and helmets for fun and safety instruction.
Registration fees are $75 for the 18-mile ride and $85 for the 40-miler. Participants will receive a swag bag, finisher’s medal, chip timing service and ride technical T-shirt.
Sponsors of the event include TK Pizza and Pasta, Waste Management, AES and Sangera Subaru.
To register or for more information, visit https://tvrpd.org/events/t-town-ride; use the code RUN21 when registering to receive a $10 discount.
Other upcoming events sponsored by TVRPD include:
• Brews on the Mountain Beer and Wine Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23, from noon to 4 p.m. at West Park, Tehachapi. This is an adults-only event.
• Veterans Day Celebration at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Philip Marx Central Park, Tehachapi.
• Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot 5K Run beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Brite Lake, Tehachapi.
More information about these events can be found online at tvrpd.org or by calling the district, 661-822-3228.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
