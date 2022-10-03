Two seats on the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District are up for election Nov. 8 and a third seat will be filled by the only individual who filed for election in his division.
The water district has five divisions with the seats representing Divisions 1, 3 and 5 up for election this year. However, because only Joseph B. Sasia filed for election in Division 1, he will be seated on the board in November. Incumbent James Pack did not run for reelection.
Two individuals are on the ballot in Division 3 — Nathanael Benton Harbison and Delbert Jones.
Incumbent Kathy Cassil did not run for reelection.
Three individuals are on the ballot in Division 5 — Incumbent Robert W. Schultz, Ben Dewell and Joel Peel.
Although candidates must live within a division to be elected, voting is from throughout the district. The top vote-getter in each division will win the seat.
Candidates were all asked the same questions, but not all provide as much response.
Division 3 - Harbison
Harbison, 37, is a local investor, business owner and ordained minister. He has lived in the district for seven years.
He said he has a genuine concern for the health and safety of the water basin.
“How can we be better stewards of our water as a community?” he asked. He said transparency to the community about the water district is important.
“With the help of the community, hydrologists, geological studies, along with any other resources available I want us to put into practice proper maintenance and preservation of our water for the next 100 years,” he said. “I want the future generations to be safe, just as the generations before us have done.”
Division 3 - Jones
Jones, 56, is a business owner. He is a lifelong resident of Tehachapi and graduated from Tehachapi High School in 1985.
He emphasized that he’s not a politician but said that he has a lot of interest in water and is running for the board because he wants to get accurate information.
Jones said he’s OK with the city growing, but also misses the agriculture he remembers in the Tehachapi Valley when he was growing up — the many orchards and fields of potatoes. His family farmed alfalfa and he can remember walking to Nunes Farm’s apple shed when he was a kid.
He is in the water sales business, supplying construction water to solar and wind farms, and said he knows how important water is.
“I’ve been in the community my whole life, and I would be honest with the people,” he said. “I think that would be a great quality in the political world.”
Division 5 - Dewell
A meteorologist, Dewell is a member of the Board of Directors of Stallion Springs Community Services District and a member of the hearing board for Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District. He has a master’s degree in atmospheric science from the University of California, Davis, and has lived in the district for five years.
“We all require water to live,” Dewell said. “Nothing is more important to Tehachapi, Kern County, California, the United States — or indeed our planet than plentiful and clean water. The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, one of the oldest adjudicated water districts in California, is vital in the management of our precious water resources within the Tehachapi-Cummings Valleys. Water, its availability and its purity, is basic to all other community decisions. Decision making must be both local and global in consideration and scope.”
A resident of Cummings Valley and a native Californian, Dewell said the management of increasingly scarce water resources is personal for him.
He said his background in rigorous science includes developing the first computer-based agriculture-specific localized weather forecasting firm in the country. He added that his public service with the Stallion Springs CSD and the air district — as well as wide-ranging interests — allow him to see all sides of any issue and to find workable solutions to difficult problems.
Dewell did not provide his age.
Division 5 - Peel
Peel, 44, has lived in Tehachapi since 1987 and graduated from Tehachapi High School in 1997. He is an independent industrial tool salesperson and a Realtor.
“I am running for Division 5 Director at TCCWD to bring responsible and transparent water distribution to those that pay for these services,” he said. “Recently there have been too many water price subsidies to organizations that are not footing the bill to fund this district while some of the largest residential water providers are being denied water storage requests on behalf of their residents.”
He said Tehachapi has a growing need for water from the State Water Project.
“Water … is necessary to build homes to help bring prices down so our kids can afford to live in Tehachapi, and (for) businesses that provide careers for our residents and services to our community,” he said. “Water is being gambled away by TCCWD to benefit out-of-town short-term users who are not paying property taxes and are not investing in our community.”
He said he does believe there is a need for balance.
“There can be a collaborative balance achieved between all users, but as many are aware that collaboration has been shunned by the current board of directors in favor of a business-as-usual approach that is a failure to taxpayers and sets the district up for long-term failure,” he said. “TCCWD has an obligation as watermaster to provide a service for the residents and businesses located in the district. It is my belief that our local resources should benefit our local economy.”
He said “a vote for me ensures a voice for local residents, agriculture and businesses and ensures that the current board approach of ‘business as usual’ stops in favor of a collaborative and transparent effort to long-term water planning for all customers and taxpayers.”
Division 5 - Schultz
Schultz, 49, is a business owner and current president of the water district board. His family has been ranching, farming and owned businesses in Tehachapi since 1952.
“I grew up in Tehachapi with split parents, so it wasn’t always full-time, but I’ve been here since I was born,” he said. His education includes a bachelor’s degree in business finance from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, with extensive additional credits in engineering. He said he moved back to Tehachapi permanently in 1999 after completing college.
“Water is at the core of our existence and one of our most important resources in Tehachapi,” Schultz said. “My entire life has been influenced by the importance of water for Tehachapi, as my family roots were here in agriculture before TCCWD existed. The role and importance of water management has been deeply ingrained into my life, as both my family and friends have depended on water for our livelihood.”
As a third-generation resident of Tehachapi with kids that are the fourth generation, Schultz said the water supply is more important today than it has ever been.
“I want to make sure we have water systems and procedures in place that will continue to provide for future generations,” he said. “I believe we have a duty to properly manage, plan and protect our water resources for a sustainable future.”
What that means, he said, is “that we grow responsibly within our means and maintain a balance between the diverse use requirements for rural and municipal water needs.”
On a worldwide basis, Schultz said, 66 percent to 80 percent of the water supply is needed to provide food.
“The remaining 20 percent to 30 percent is necessary for households, urban living, schools, parks, industry, etc.,” he said. “Tehachapi is currently a good example of this rural balance and it’s one of the reasons so many people love to live here.
“As we move forward, I would like to see TCCWD make policy that protects this balance so we can continue to confidently enjoy an area comprised of a city, rural communities, agritourism, commercial agriculture, small and large ranches, etc.,” he said. “There is a balance and the water must be prioritized to protect our existing water users and land owners first.
Schultz said he thinks it’s important for the district to get future policies correct.
“The district currently has enough water for all and we have additional water that will allow for modest growth,” he said. “If we … do not prioritize water correctly, then we will become no different than Los Angeles, with irresponsible growth that leads to an ocean of homes dependent on a declining quantity of imported water.”
He said that he believes his strong engineering and financial background helps him understand both the science and economics of the community and water district.
“I don’t know any candidate who is as passionate as I am about Tehachapi’s water supply,” he said. “I have been board president for the last two years. I have spent the last four years as a director and assisted in the management of our water supply during extensive drought. I spent the last eight years deeply immersed in water board meetings and assisted in writing policy that gave the farmers and ranchers of Tehachapi a water supply when the State Water Project could not provide enough… If you live anywhere in the 266,000 acres that TCCWD covers, then I am here for you.”
