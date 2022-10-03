Two seats on the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District are up for election Nov. 8 and a third seat will be filled by the only individual who filed for election in his division.

The water district has five divisions with the seats representing Divisions 1, 3 and 5 up for election this year. However, because only Joseph B. Sasia filed for election in Division 1, he will be seated on the board in November. Incumbent James Pack did not run for reelection.