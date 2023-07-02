Tehachapi Police Officers Kevin Archuleta and Amy Smith were honored for their DUI arrests at the annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving Awards event June 22 in Bakersfield.
Tehachapi Police Officers Kevin Archuleta and Amy Smith were honored for their DUI arrests at the annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving Awards event June 22 in Bakersfield.
Law enforcement agencies throughout Kern County attended the event.
MADD is a nonprofit organization working to stop drunk driving through education. It honors officers who produce the most related arrests within a calendar year.
The Tehachapi Police Department reminds and encourages the community to report suspected DUI drivers and encourages people who are too impaired to drive to use rideshare apps or a taxi service.
