Tehachapi PD MADD event

From left to right, Senior Officer Jeffrey Packebush, Officer Amy Smith and Acting Lieutenant Jason Dunham of Tehachapi Police Department at the annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving awards event June 22 in Bakersfield. Smith and Officer Kevin Archuleta, who was not able to attend the event, were honored by the organization.

 Courtesy of Tehachapi Police Department

Tehachapi Police Officers Kevin Archuleta and Amy Smith were honored for their DUI arrests at the annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving Awards event June 22 in Bakersfield.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Kern County attended the event.