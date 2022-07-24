Contentious comments by representatives of the city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills Community Services District have been made at meetings of the local water board for a number of months.
Generally, board members don’t respond.
But at the July 20 meeting of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, some directors didn’t hold back.
Responding to comments from Susan Wells, general manager of Golden Hills CSD, water board President Robert Schultz said, “I wrote my own statement for today regarding the continual comments. So, just because you are a squeaky wheel does not mean that your statements are correct. You stand in front of this board month after month with the same request and attempt to condemn this agency for not acting in your favor. But you are not the only customer for this water. And you most definitely do not represent the feelings of many stakeholders, both within and outside your services district.
“Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District will not bow down to your request for 75 percent of the State Water Project water each year, at the expense of our existing customers being forced to cut back or go out of business,” he continued.
Wells’ comment had to do with requests the city and Golden Hills CSD have made to have the water district’s water priority ad hoc committee — made up of Schultz and Director Jonathan Hall — changed to a standing committee to allow stakeholders to be involved in decisions about allocation of imported water.
On behalf of Golden Hills, Wells has also objected to water district statements that M&I (municipal and industrial) customers have been given priority because what is called conjunctive use of recharged water to meet current year demand is ranked below agricultural use and Golden Hills is unable to take higher priority direct delivery water from the district (because there is no pipeline to Golden Hills).
In June, Golden Hills and the city told directors they believe 75 percent of all water imported from the State Water Project by the local water district should be allocated on a first priority basis to M&I use, presumably leaving 25 percent of the water for agriculture.
Continuing his comments at last week’s meeting, Schultz said the water priority committee has been meeting and is “getting closer to having the full set of data needed for further review of the water priority ordinance and take a deeper look at whether a change is warranted or to the benefit of all customers.”
Later in the meeting, city of Tehachapi Development Services Director Jay Schlosser spoke on behalf of the city, as the water board was considering the tax rate necessary to pay for water supply contracts this year. With the tax attributed to city and Golden Hills parcels totaling about 30 percent of the total $2.9 million tax, Schlosser said the district should note “that you have these two large agencies telling you we’re unsatisfied with how you then utilize and distribute that water.”
His statement prompted Hall to ask: “Is there anything in the contract that prohibits them from leaving the district? We can have them leave if they don’t like it… I mean, if you think you’ve been treated unfairly.”
No one responded to Hall’s question and there was a period of silence before the meeting resumed and the board voted to set the tax rate for State Water Project payments.
Regional plan
Hall had further comments toward the end of the meeting, once again bringing up his belief that the RUWMP (Regional Urban Water Management Plan) is the appropriate venue for stakeholder involvement in planning — not the water priority ordinance. And he challenged Schlosser’s suggestion that the city and Golden Hills should have priority because of the size of their tax base.
“There was an assertion that the property value of an area and the taxes paid should somehow weigh into the amount of water that the other people in that area or even property owners from Canada would have to have water… there's no tie in there. The assertion is that these property values are paying for the water. But that's not quite true. This district delivers two things, the availability of water, and then the water itself.” That availability, he said, is what drives property values.
“The already established democratic process of the regional water management plan,” Hall said, “is the proper place for listening and planning… So everyone's gonna get a chance for sure. And we're going to do this the right way. It's just that we haven't really run into the shortage problem as acutely as it has been lately. So we've been riding along for many, many years. And it really is time to get 'er done.”
As reported previously, the district and three community services districts (Bear Valley, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs) agreed in 2020 to share costs of the updated RUWMP and it was to have been complete by mid-2021.
Water district General Manager Tom Neisler said in June that it was his fault the plan hadn’t moved forward but at the July 20 meeting he said he has been in touch with the consultant and that the district will provide data needed to move the report forward.
‘Squeaky wheel’
One other director followed up on Schultz’s “squeaky wheel” comment toward the end of the meeting.
“I do want to let the public know that what the president said … does not speak for me,” Director Rick Zanutto said. “I ran equipment all my life. The squeaky wheel certainly got my attention. It may not have always got the grease, but it got my attention. I just want to let the public know that.”
Other action
Also at the meeting the board heard a report from Neisler on the status of the district’s banked water accounts.
Director Kathy Cassil was not present at the meeting. Voting reported below was 4-0 unless otherwise noted. Action taken at the meeting included:
• Accepting a written report and adopting a resolution determining the benefit assessment for the Tehachapi Watershed Project for the current fiscal year. The project provides flood control and assessments on property owners and utility companies in the protected area will raise $106,000 in maintenance costs.
• Adopting a resolution determining the amount of tax required for water supply contracts for the current fiscal year and establishing the tax rate. According to Business Manager LaMinda Madenwald, the ad-valorem tax will effectively remain unchanged over last year. A tax rate levied at a rate of 0.053498% of assessed value of private property will generate revenues of approximately $2.9 million during fiscal year 2022-23, she said in a staff report.
• Accepting bids and awarding a contract for the Jacobsen Reservoir Fence Repair Project. The board voted 3-1 to approve a bid from Mike’s Fencing in the amount of $94,151.98 to install a new 5-strand perimeter fence. Schultz voted no.
• Approved going out to bid on a project to rehabilitate the district’s Dennison well. The bid deadline is Aug. 4.
Closed session items included discussion related to litigation including the district’s lawsuit against the city of Tehachapi and other parties related to approval of Sage Ranch and other residential developments. No action was reported out of closed session.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
