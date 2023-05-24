Briefs - Mary Beth Garrison

Tehachapi resident Mary Beth Garrison, manager of external affairs and community engagement for U.S. Borax, during an event at the mine in April. The company will be featured at the June 7 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.

 

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

U.S. Borax will be featured at the June 7 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, according to President Mary Beth Garrison.

Garrison is also the manager of external affairs and community engagement at the mine located about 50 miles east of Tehachapi.