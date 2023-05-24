U.S. Borax will be featured at the June 7 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, according to President Mary Beth Garrison.
Garrison is also the manager of external affairs and community engagement at the mine located about 50 miles east of Tehachapi.
Last year, US Borax at Boron celebrated its 150th birthday and this year, parent company Rio Tinto is doing the same.
The mine was acquired by Rio Tinto, an international company, in 1967. It is the largest open pit mine in California and one of the largest borate mining operations in the world.
The GTEDC meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m., with networking at 7 a.m., at The Village Collective, 122 S. Green St. (enter from F Street).
