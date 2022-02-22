Three to six inches of snow is possible along Highway 58 over Tehachapi Pass Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service at Hanford reports.
The majority of this snow will fall Tuesday night. Travel delays and/or road closures are possible, the weather agency advised, noting that if you must travel, allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
Road conditions are available by calling 1-800-427-7623 or online at roads.dot.ca.gov.
As a reminder, if snow closes Highway 58 on Tuesday night, delivery of this week's Tehachapi News and Wednesday edition of The Bakersfield Californian will be delayed.
