Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The next meeting is set for Sept. 18. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.

Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District: Regular monthly meetings of the Board of Directors are typically set for the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at 116 W. E St. The next meeting is planned for Sept. 19. Agendas, published online at tvhd.org.

Tags

Recommended for you