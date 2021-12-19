Note: Some agencies may cancel regularly scheduled meetings in December with short notice. Be sure to check the agenda to confirm the time, date and location of meetings listed here.
Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: The regular monthly meeting of the board of directors was postponed from Dec. 15 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 20 at the district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi. Agenda information is available online at https://tccwd.com/current-board-meeting/.
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. The next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Dec. 20. Agendas are published online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. This month that is Dec. 21. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. This month that is Dec. 21. Agenda information is available online at https://tvrpd.org/about-tvrpd/board-of-directors
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.