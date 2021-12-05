Note: Some agencies may cancel regularly scheduled meetings in December with short notice. Be sure to check the agenda to confirm the time, date and location of meetings listed here.
Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. The Dec. 6 meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum. The next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 20. Agendas are published online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• “Sippin with the Supe:” an opportunity to meet with Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District: Regular meeting of the board of directors, 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. Agenda information is online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: The regular monthly meeting of the board of trustees is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. Agenda information is available online at https://www.tehachapiusd.com.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 9. This meeting will be remote. An agenda and access information will be published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. This month that is Dec. 21. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. This month that is Dec. 21. Agenda information is available online at https://tvrpd.org/about-tvrpd/board-of-directors
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.