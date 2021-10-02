Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission’s regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Wells Education Center, 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Bear Valley Community Services District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. Agendas are published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/agendas.
• Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce: The chamber’s monthly Networking Luncheon is set for Tuesday, Oct. 19; reservations are required by Oct. 15. The speaker will be Stephanie Sievers, president and CEO of Alta One Federal Credit Union. Cost is $15 for chamber members and $20 for non-members, including lunch. The event will be held at Big Papa’s Steakhouse, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. For reservations send email to idaperkins@tehachapi.com or call 661-822-4180.
