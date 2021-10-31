Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. The next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 1 and will be held at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. A meeting is also planned for Nov. 15. Agendas are published online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District: Special meeting of the board of directors, 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. Ideas for the Community Resource Center will be discussed in open session. A closed session is scheduled to discuss water rights negotiations. The district is considering selling or leasing water rights it holds to the city of Tehachapi. Agenda information is online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi. The next meeting will be Nov. 3.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: The regular monthly meeting of the board of trustees is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. Agenda information is available online at https://www.tehachapiusd.com.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. However, due to the Veterans Day holiday, the next meeting will be held beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. This meeting will be remote. An agenda and access information will be published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission’s regular monthly meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District: Regular board of directors meeting, 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. Agenda information is online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: Regular board of directors meeting, 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 27800 Stallion Springs Dr. Agenda information is online at https://stallionspringscsd.com.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: Regular board of directors meeting, 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 22901 Banducci Rd., Tehachapi. Agenda information is online at https://tccwd.com/.
— Claudia Elliott
