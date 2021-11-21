Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. The next regular meeting is planned for 6 p.m. on Nov. 29 and will be held in the community room at the Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St. Agendas are published online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council: Meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi. The next meeting will be Dec. 1. More information online at https://www.tehachapiedc.org/.
— Claudia Elliott
