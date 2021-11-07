Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission’s November meeting originally planned for Nov. 8, was canceled due to lack of agenda items.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. However, due to the Veterans Day holiday, the next meeting will be held beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. This meeting will be remote. An agenda and access information will be published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. The next regular meeting is planned for 6 p.m. on Nov. 15. Agendas are published online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District: The regular board of directors meeting is planned for 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. Agenda information is online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: The regular monthly meeting of the board of trustees is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. Agenda information is available online at https://www.tehachapiusd.com.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: Regular board of directors meeting, 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 27800 Stallion Springs Dr. Agenda information is online at https://stallionspringscsd.com.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: Regular board of directors meeting, 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 22901 Banducci Rd., Tehachapi. Agenda information is online at https://tccwd.com/.
• Golden Hills Community Services District: The board’s regular monthly meeting is set for Thursday, Nov. 18, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.