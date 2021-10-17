Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. The next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Agendas are published online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Agendas are published online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. Agendas are published online at https://tccwd.com/.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is set for Thursday, Oct. 21, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com/.
— Claudia Elliott
