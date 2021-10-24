Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi. The next meeting will be Nov. 3.
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Wells Education Center, 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 1. Agendas are published online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Veterans Day will be celebrated in Tehachapi with a traditional ceremony and other events beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Philip Marx Central Park, Mojave and E Street, in downtown Tehachapi. Sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, the event will include live reenactments, a display of authentic military vehicles and a kid’s boot camp course.
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission’s regular monthly meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the Wells Education Center, 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
— Claudia Elliott
