Mayor Michael Davies, far right, chats with City Manager Greg Garrett during the first Coffee With the Mayor event of his tenure on Jan. 19. Also pictured, from left, are Mayor Pro Tem Susan Wiggins and Jay Schlosser, development services director.

 Courtesy of city of Tehachapi

The following meetings are coming up soon in the greater Tehachapi area:

• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The next meeting will be on Monday. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.