Note: This list of meetings is based upon regularly scheduled meetings and other information available at the time of publication. Be sure to check the agency agenda to confirm the time, date and location of meetings listed here.
Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting is set for July 14. An agenda will be published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi Resource Conservation District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. at 321 W. C St., Tehachapi. However, no regular meeting is planned for July. Agendas are published online at https://tehachapircd.org/.
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. The first July meeting was canceled due to the holiday. The second meeting in July is planned for 6 p.m. on July 18 and will be held at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is planned for July 19. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is planned for July 19. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is planned for July 19. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: The regular monthly meetings of the board of directors are typically held beginning at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Rd., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is planned for July 20. Agenda information is available online at https://tccwd.com/current-board-meeting/.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. In July this will be July 21.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is planned for July 21. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com/.
• Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors: In 2022 the board plans to meet in March, May, July, September and November. The next meeting is set for July 28. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
— Claudia Elliott
