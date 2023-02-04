Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Windy. Rain showers this morning becoming mixed with snow showers during the afternoon hours. High 42F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snowy and windy conditions this evening. Snow will taper off to a few snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.