Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:

Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. However, due to holidays and cancellation of the first meeting of the month due to lack of agenda items, the only meeting planned for January will be on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.