Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. This month’s meeting is planned for April 10. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the Board of Trustees are planned for 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Next month this will be Tuesday, April 11. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at tehachapiusd.com.
• Tehachapi Resource Conservation District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. at 321 W. C St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is April 13. Agendas are published online at tehachapircd.org.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting is set for April 13. An agenda will be published online at bvcsd.com.
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The second meeting this month is planned for on April 17. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is typically set for the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. The next meeting of the board will be on April 18 at the district’s office, 116 W. E St. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. This month that will be April 18. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. This month that will be April 18. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: Regular meetings of the Board of Directors are held at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is planned for April 19. Agenda information is available online at tccwd.com/current-board-meeting.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. The next event will be on April 20.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is planned for April 20. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com/.
• Sippin’ with the Supe: An opportunity to meet with Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd. This will be the last Sippin’ with the Supe event this school year.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors has planned a special meeting for 9 a.m. on April 28 to provide a departmental overview for board members with a facilities tour in the afternoon. An agenda will be published online at bvcsd.com.
• Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council: Typically meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at The Village Collective, 122 S. Green St. Networking begins at 7 a.m. The next meeting will be May 3. More information online at tehachapiedc.org.
• Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors: Remaining 2023 meetings will be held in May, July, September and November. The next meeting is set for 2 p.m. on May 4. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
— Claudia Elliott
