Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. This month’s meetings are set for Aug. 7 and 21. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/agendacenter.

Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the Board of Trustees are planned for 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings will be held on Aug. 8 and 22, both beginning at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at tehachapiusd.com.

