Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council: Typically meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at The Village Collective, 122 S. Green St. Networking begins at 7 a.m. The next meeting will be Feb. 1. More information online at tehachapiedc.org.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: A special meeting of the board of directors is planned for 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at the district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi. The purpose of the meeting is to review applications for a vacancy, hear from applicants and possibly make an appointment and conduct other business. Agenda information is available online at tccwd.com/current-board-meeting.
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The next meeting is planned for Feb. 6. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Sippin’ with the Supe: An opportunity to meet with Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
• Tehachapi Resource Conservation District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. at 321 W. C St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is Feb. 9. Agendas are published online at tehachapircd.org.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting is set for Feb. 9. An agenda will be published online at bvcsd.com.
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the board of trustees are planned for 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Next month this will be Tuesday, Feb. 14. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at tehachapiusd.com.
• Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors: In 2023 the board plans to meet in January, March, May, July, September and November. The next meeting is set for 2 p.m. on March 2. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
