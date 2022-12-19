Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The next regular meeting is planned for Dec. 19. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.

Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. However, the Dec. 8 meeting was canceled because the Nov. 8 election results were not yet certified. A special meeting to seat the new board members and conduct related business has been set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It will be held at the district office, 28999 S. Lower Valley Road, Bear Valley Springs.