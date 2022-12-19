• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The next regular meeting is planned for Dec. 19. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. However, the Dec. 8 meeting was canceled because the Nov. 8 election results were not yet certified. A special meeting to seat the new board members and conduct related business has been set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It will be held at the district office, 28999 S. Lower Valley Road, Bear Valley Springs.
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. Next month these dates are Jan. 2 and 16. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Sippin’ with the Supe: An opportunity to meet with Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the board of trustees are planned for 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Next month this will be Jan. 10. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at https://www.tehachapiusd.com.
• Tehachapi Resource Conservation District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. at 321 W. C St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is Jan. 12. Agendas are published online at https://tehachapircd.org/.
• Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors: In 2023 the board plans to meet in January, March, May, July, September and November. The next meeting is set for 2 p.m. on Jan. 12. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. Next month this will be Jan. 17. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. Next month this will be Jan. 17. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Next month this will be Jan. 17. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: The regular monthly meetings of the board of directors are typically held beginning at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Rd., Tehachapi. Next month this will be on Jan. 18. Agenda information is available online at https://tccwd.com/current-board-meeting/.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. Next month this will be Jan. 19.
• Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council: Typically meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month, but there will not be a meeting in January. Meets at The Village Collective located at 122 S. Green St. Networking begins at 7 a.m. The next meeting will be Feb. 1. More information online at https://www.tehachapiedc.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.