Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The meeting originally scheduled for Monday, March 13, was canceled due to lack of agenda items.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the Board of Trustees are planned for 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Next month this will be Tuesday, March 14. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at tehachapiusd.com.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. The next event will be on March 16.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is planned for March 16. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The second meeting this month is planned for Monday, March 20. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is typically set for the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. The next meeting of the board will be on March 21 at the district’s office, 116 W. E St. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. This month that will be March 21. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. This month that will be March 21. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council: Typically meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at The Village Collective, 122 S. Green St. Networking begins at 7 a.m. The next meeting will be April 5. More information online at tehachapiedc.org.
• Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors: Remaining 2023 meetings will be held in May, July, September and November. The next meeting is set for 2 p.m. on May 4. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.