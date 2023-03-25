Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:

Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. Next month’s meetings are planned for April 3 and April 17. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.