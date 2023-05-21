Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:

Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. April’s meeting was postponed, however, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.