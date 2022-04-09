Note: This list of meetings is based upon regularly scheduled meetings and other information available at the time of publication. Be sure to check the agency agenda to confirm the time, date and location of meetings listed here.
Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 11. The commission is set to consider a new storage facility and residential development including single-family homes and condominiums. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the board of trustees are planned for the second Tuesday of each month. The April meeting is set to begin 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. Agenda information is available online at https://www.tehachapiusd.com.
• Networking Luncheon, Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce: RSVP by April 12 for the April 19 luncheon at Big Papa’s Steakhouse, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Mary Beth Garrison of Cheers for Charity will be the speaker. Information and reservations ($20) online at https://bit.ly/3xee7J9.
• Tehachapi Resource Conservation District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. at 321 W. C St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is expected to be on April 14. An agenda will be published online at https://tehachapircd.org/.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting is set for April 14. An agenda will be published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is planned for April 19. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is planned for April 19. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is planned for April 19. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: The regular monthly meetings of the board of directors are typically held beginning at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is planned for April 20. Agenda information is available online at https://tccwd.com/current-board-meeting/.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. In April this will be April 21.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is planned for April 21. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com/.
• Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors: In 2022 the board plans to meet in March, May, July, September and November. The next meeting is set for May 5. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.