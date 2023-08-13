Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. This month’s meeting was canceled. The next regular meeting is planned for Sept. 11. Agendas (and cancellation notices) are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/agendacenter.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is typically set for the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at 116 W. E St. This month’s meeting is planned for Aug. 15. Agendas, published online at tvhd.org.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is set for Aug. 15. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is set for Aug. 15. Agenda information is available online at stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. The next event will be on Aug. 17.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is planned for Aug.17. Agendas are published online at ghcsd.com.
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The next meeting is set for Aug. 21. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/agendacenter.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the Board of Trustees are planned for 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. This month an additional meeting was set for Aug. 22. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at tehachapiusd.com.
• Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors: Remaining 2023 meetings will be held in May, July, September and November. The next meeting is set for 2 p.m. on Sept. 7. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
• Tehachapi Resource Conservation District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. at 321 W. C St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is planned for Sept. 14. Agendas are published online at tehachapircd.org.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting is set for Sept. 14. Agendas are published online at bvcsd.com.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is typically set for the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at 116 W. E St. Next month’s meeting is planned for Sept. 19. Agendas, published online at tvhd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.