Note: This list of meetings is based upon regularly scheduled meetings and other information available at the time of publication. Be sure to check the agency agenda to confirm the time, date and location of meetings listed here.
Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Bear Valley Community Services District: A special meeting of the board of directors has been set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 22. An agenda will be published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the board of trustees are planned for the second Tuesday of each month. However, for February the board moved its meeting to 5 p.m. on Feb. 22. Agenda information is available online at https://www.tehachapiusd.com.
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. However, the second meeting in February is planned for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, because of the President’s Day Monday holiday. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. This month, however, the Feb. 15 meeting was canceled and the board will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 instead. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Sippin’ with the Supe: An opportunity to meet with Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
• Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council: Meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi. Networking begins at 7 a.m. The next meeting will be March 2. More information online at https://www.tehachapiedc.org/.
• Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors: In 2022 the board will meet in March, May, July, September and November. The next meeting is set for March 3. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. The first meeting in March is planned for 6 p.m. on March 7. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the board of trustees are planned for the second Tuesday of each month. The March meeting is set to begin 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. Agenda information is available online at https://www.tehachapiusd.com.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: Special workshop meeting beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, at the district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Rd., Tehachapi. Agenda information will be available online at https://tccwd.com/current-board-meeting/.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting is set for March 10. An agenda will be published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 14. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is planned for March 15. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is planned for March 15. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is planned for March 15. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: The regular monthly meetings of the board of directors are typically held beginning at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Rd., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is planned for March 16. Agenda information is available online at https://tccwd.com/current-board-meeting/.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. In March this will be March 17.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is planned for March 17. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com/.
— Claudia Elliott
