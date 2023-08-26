Upcoming meetings and civic events include:

Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The first September meeting will be moved to Tuesday, Sept. 5, because of the Labor Day holiday. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/agendacenter.