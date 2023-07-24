Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:

Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is typically set for the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. This month’s regular meeting has been canceled, however, and a special meeting will be held instead at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at 116 W. E St. Agendas, published online at tvhd.org.

Tags

Recommended for you