Sippin’ with the Supe: Meet with Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson and other district officials from 7:30 to 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd. The first event of the new school year is on Sept. 5.

Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council: Typically meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at The Village Collective, 122 S. Green St. (enter from F Street). Networking begins at 7 a.m. The next meeting is planned for Sept. 6. More information online at tehachapiedc.org.

Tags

Recommended for you