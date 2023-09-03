Sippin’ with the Supe: Meet with Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson and other district officials from 7:30 to 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd. The first event of the new school year is on Sept. 5.
Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council: Typically meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at The Village Collective, 122 S. Green St. (enter from F Street). Networking begins at 7 a.m. The next meeting is planned for Sept. 6. More information online at tehachapiedc.org.
Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District: Remaining 2023 meetings of the Board of Directors will be held in September and November. The next meeting is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 7. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The next regular meeting is planned for Sept. 11. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/agendacenter.
Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the Board of Trustees are planned for 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at tehachapiusd.com.
Tehachapi Resource Conservation District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. at 321 W. C St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is planned for Sept. 14. Agendas are published online at tehachapircd.org.
Bear Valley Community Services District: The board typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting is set for Sept. 14. Agendas are published online at bvcsd.com.
Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District: Regular monthly meetings of the Board of Directors are typically set for the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at 116 W. E St. Next month’s meeting is planned for Sept. 19. Agendas, published online at tvhd.org.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District: The Board of Directors typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is set for Sept. 19. Agendas are published online at tvrpd.org.
Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is set for Sept. 19. Agenda information is available online at stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: Regular meetings of the Board of Directors are held at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The next regular meeting is set for Sept. 20. Agenda information is available online at tccwd.com.
Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. The next event will be on Sept. 21.
Golden Hills Community Services District: Regular monthly meetings of the Board of Directors are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is planned for Sept. 21. Agendas are published online at ghcsd.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.