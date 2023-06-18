Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The next meeting is planned for June 19. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is set for June 20. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is set for June 20. Agenda information is available online at stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: Regular meetings of the Board of Directors are held at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The next regular meeting is set for June 21. Agenda information is available online at tccwd.com/current-board-meeting.
• Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors: Remaining 2023 meetings will be held in May, July, September and November. The next meeting is set for 2 p.m. on July 27. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the Board of Trustees are planned for 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. However, this month the board will meet twice, and the next regular meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at tehachapiusd.com.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is typically set for the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. However, this month’s meeting was changed to be at 10 a.m. on June 27 at the district’s office, 116 W. E St. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
