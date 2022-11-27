Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:

Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The next regular meeting is planned for Dec. 5. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.