Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. Meetings are planned for May 1 and May 15. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council: Typically meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at The Village Collective, 122 S. Green St. (enter from F Street). Networking begins at 7 a.m. The next meeting will be on May 3. More information online at tehachapiedc.org.
• Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors: Remaining 2023 meetings will be held in May, July, September and November. The next meeting is set for 2 p.m. on May 4. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. Next month’s meeting is planned for May 8. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the Board of Trustees are planned for 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Next month this will be Tuesday, May 9. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at tehachapiusd.com.
• Tehachapi Resource Conservation District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. at 321 W. C St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is May 11. Agendas are published online at tehachapircd.org.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting is set for May 11. An agenda will be published online at bvcsd.com.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is typically set for the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. The next meeting of the board will be on May 16 at the district’s office, 116 W. E St. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is set for May 16. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is set for May 16. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: Regular meetings of the Board of Directors are held at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is planned for May 17. Agenda information is available online at tccwd.com/current-board-meeting.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. The next event will be on May 18.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is planned for May 18. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com/.
