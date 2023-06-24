Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The next regular meeting is set for Monday, July 3, and the second meeting of the month is set for July 17. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: The board has set a special meeting for 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6, to develop an update to the district’s strategic plan, last updated in 2019. A copy of the current strategic plan is online at bit.ly/3PzYxRD. Regular meetings of the board of directors take place at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The next regular meeting is set for July 19. Agenda information is available online at tccwd.com.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors has scheduled a special meeting at 6 p.m. July 6 to consider an appointment to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Director Terry Quinn. The board typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting is set for July 13. Agendas are published online at bvcsd.com.
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The next regular meeting is planned for July 10. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Resource Conservation District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. at 321 W. C St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is planned for July 13. Agendas are published online at tehachapircd.org.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is typically set for the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. The next meeting is planned for July 18 at the district’s office, 116 W. E St. Agendas are published online at tvhd.org.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is set for July 18. Agendas are published online at tvrpd.org.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is set for July 18. Agenda information is available online at stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. The next event will be on July 20.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is planned for July 20. Agendas are published online at ghcsd.com.
• Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors: Remaining 2023 meetings will be held in May, July, September and November. The next meeting is set for 2 p.m. July 27. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the board of trustees are planned for 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. However, the board has no meetings set for July; instead, meetings will take place Aug. 8 and Aug. 22, both beginning at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at tehachapiusd.com.
