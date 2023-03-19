Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:

Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The second meeting this month is planned for Monday, March 20. This meeting will be preceded by a closed session meeting to discuss pending litigation, specifically the suit filed by Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District against the city and others. The closed session will be held at City Hall Annex, 117 Robinson St. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.