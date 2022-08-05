Note: This list of meetings is based upon regularly scheduled meetings and other information available at the time of publication. Be sure to check the agency agenda to confirm the time, date and location of meetings listed here.
Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi Resource Conservation District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. at 321 W. C St., Tehachapi. The regular Aug. meeting is Aug. 11. Agendas are published online at https://tehachapircd.org/.
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month; however, the Aug. 1 meeting was canceled due to a lack of agenda items. The next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Aug. 15. Meetings are held at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is planned for Aug. 16. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is planned for Aug. 16. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is planned for Aug. 16. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. However, the August meeting has been canceled. Agendas are published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: The regular monthly meetings of the board of directors are typically held beginning at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is planned for Aug. 17. Agenda information is available online at https://tccwd.com/current-board-meeting/.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. In August this will be Aug. 18.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is planned for Aug. 18. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the board of trustees are planned for the second Tuesday of each month. However, this month the board’s regular meeting has been moved to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at https://www.tehachapiusd.com.
— Claudia Elliott
