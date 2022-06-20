Note: This list of meetings is based upon regularly scheduled meetings and other information available at the time of publication. Be sure to check the agency agenda to confirm the time, date and location of meetings listed here.
Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is planned for June 21. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. However, in June the meeting will be held on the fourth Tuesday (June 28). Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is planned for June 21. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the board of trustees are planned for the second Tuesday of each month. However, in June the board held a regular meeting June 14 and plans another on June 28. The meeting will begin 5 p.m. at 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. No meeting is planned for July. Agenda information is available online at https://www.tehachapiusd.com.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors has set a special board meeting for 10 a.m. on June 30. An agenda will be published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/.
• Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors: In 2022 the board plans to meet in March, May, July, September and November. The next meeting is set for July 28. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
— Claudia Elliott
