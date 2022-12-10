Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. However, the Dec. 8 meeting was canceled because the Nov. 8 election results were not yet certified. The date for a replacement meeting was not known at the time of this publication. It will be posted online at https://www.bvcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the board of trustees are planned for 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. In December this will be Dec. 13 and it will also be the annual organizational meeting of the board. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at https://www.tehachapiusd.com.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: The regular monthly meetings of the board of directors are typically held beginning at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Rd., Tehachapi. The schedule was changed for December and the meeting will be on Dec. 14. Agenda information is available online at https://tccwd.com/current-board-meeting/.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. In December this will be Dec. 15.
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The next regular meeting is planned for Dec. 19. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. The Dec. 20 meeting has been canceled. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The Dec. 20 meeting has been canceled. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, however the Dec. 20 meeting has been canceled. A special meeting has been tentatively set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. However, the December meeting was canceled and the board is next expected to meet on Jan. 19. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com/.
